Chamberlain’s MyQ Smart Garage Hub brings HomeKit to almost any garage door

Chamberlain today has released its second HomeKit compatible product, MyQ Smart Garage Hub. After releasing its MyQ Home Bridge product that brings HomeKit support for existing MyQ setups last month, the Smart Garage Hub is billed as a universal smartphone garage controller that brings smarts to most garage door openers.

AirPods

Chamberlain first debuted its MyQ Smart Garage Hub back in January at CES. Now, most garage door opener brands made from 1994 or newer can get a simple upgrade with Chamberlain’s latest product. The company notes that Smart Garage Hub “installs in minutes” and gives users “the ability to open, close and monitor the garage door from virtually anywhere, at any time, via the MyQ app. ”

MyQ Smart Garage Hub comes in at $99. To enable HomeKit features like using Siri commands and including your garage door in Home app scenes, users will need to buy the MyQ Home Bridge. Chamberlain is currently offering a $20 discount when you buy its bundle of the Hub and Bridge for $150 (reg. $170).

To see if your garage door opener will work with Chamberlain’s Smart Garage Hub, check out the company’s compatibility tool here.

We also just learned today that Chamberlain will be offering a free MyQ Home Bridge to customers who had MyQ products on or before 9/30/17. The company is having eligible customers fill out a survey here to redeem the free upgrade.

MyQ® Smart Garage Hub – New Universal Smartphone Garage Door Controller from Chamberlain – Now Available MyQ Smart Garage Hub and MyQ Home Bridge Launches Expand Chamberlain Smart-Home Options for Homeowners Oak Brook, Ill. (October 2, 2017) – The new version of the Chamberlain MyQ® Smart Garage Hub, a universal smartphone garage door controller, is now available for purchase. Based on the company’s innovative MyQ technology, the Smart Garage Hub delivers peace of mind by providing smartphone users control of their garage door openers, including the ability to open, close and monitor the garage door from virtually anywhere, at any time, via the MyQ app. MyQ Smart Garage Hub installs in minutes, works with a home’s existing Wi-Fi, and can deliver smartphone control to most brands of garage door openers manufactured after 1994. Advanced MyQ Smart Garage Hub features include improved communication between the hub and garage door sensor, enhanced sensor battery monitoring, and automatic identification of available Wi-Fi signals for easier installation and setup. “The MyQ Smart Garage Hub was developed in response to customers’ requests for improved Wi-Fi connection reliability and enhanced communication between the door sensor and the hub. And, it further develops our line of secure and reliable connected products,” said John Villanueva, Vice President and General Manager of Residential Access Solutions at Chamberlain Group. Chamberlain customers are increasingly interested in options to integrate their smart-home devices. Apple® HomeKit users now have the flexibility to integrate any connected garage product—MyQ Smart Garage Hub, MyQ Garage, or a MyQ-enabled garage door opener—to Siri® and the Home app control by adding a MyQ Home Bridge. “I’m pleased to announce that for a limited time, we will be offering an additional $20 discount to anyone who purchases the MyQ Smart Garage Hub and MyQ Home Bridge bundle on Chamberlain.com,” said Villanueva. MyQ Smart Garage Hub has a suggested retail price of $99.99. Homeowners can purchase MyQ Smart Garage Hub from leading national retailers, as well as from Chamberlain.com. Use coupon code “SGHHBPCK20” for $20 off the bundle of MyQ Smart Garage Hub and MyQ Home Bridge. This promotion is available only on Chamberlain.com from 10/2/2017 through 10/8/2017.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: