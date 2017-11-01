Apple releases first iOS 11.2 and tvOS 11.2 public betas

Apple has released the first public beta versions of iOS 11.2 and tvOS 11.2. Developer versions were made available for testing earlier this week.

iOS 11.2 beta includes a fix for the Calculator bug caused by slow animations, new wallpapers previously only on iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the first signs of AirPlay 2 support, and more. iOS 11.2 also works with SiriKit for HomePod which allows select apps to work with the upcoming smart speaker using nearby iPhones and iPads.

tvOS 11.2 includes fixes for Apple TV 4K including both 4K and HDR fixes. Apple is also testing beta versions of watchOS 4.2, but Apple Watch software does not have a public beta; macOS 10.13.2 is also in developer beta but was released a day later so could be coming soon.)

While Apple’s developer program is paid, public betas are available for free. Learn more and sign up at beta.apple.com. These updates are expected to mainly focus on AirPlay 2 and HomePod support when they ship.

Check out our hands-on video with iOS 11.2 beta 1 for developers below: