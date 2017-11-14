Pinterst rolls out new Pincodes feature for easily accessing curated boards

Pinterest announced today that it is rolling out a new Pincodes feature to all users. The social network says this feature makes it easier to discover design ideas, recipes, and more.

In a blog post, Pinterest highlighted how Pincodes can be used by retailers and other companies to share things such as design inspiration and recipes. One company Pinterest is sponsoring with for the rollout of Pincodes is Nordstrom:

For example, Nordstrom will now feature Pincodes throughout select stores. When you come across one, just pull out your Pinterest app to unlock a little inspiration, like Nordstrom’s carefully curated Gifts under $100 board.

Other launch partners include Kraft Heinz for recipes, Home Depot stores, and more:

You’ll also start seeing Pincodes on products from Kraft Heinz (just imagine the recipes you’ll turn up!), in select Home Depot stores, from auto companies like Kia’s exhibit in the LA Auto Show and throughout the December issue of REAL SIMPLE, with more places and products coming soon.

Pincodes work similar to QR codes. When you come across a Pincode, you can scan it using the Pinterest app and see pins, boards, and other ideas associated with that code. Here’s how to use Pincodes:

When you come across a Pincode, all you have to do is: Open the Pinterest app on your iPhone or Android phone Tap your Pinterest camera (up next to the Search bar). Point your phone at the Pincode to instantly access Pins, boards and other ideas on Pinterest. (No need to take a picture!)

Pincodes can also be used to follow fellow Pinterest users. Each user now has a unique Pincode, accessible via your profile in the Pinterst app, that can be shared to make it easier for others to add you.

Pinterest is available on the App Store for free.