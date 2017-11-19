August offers its Smart Lock Pro + Connect HomeKit lock $30 off

August offers 9to5 readers $30 off its Smart Lock Pro + Connect bundle, getting you the best deal yet on one of the best HomeKit lock options around ahead of Black Friday.

If you’ve decided to upgrade your front door into a smart door, the discounted August Smart Lock Pro + Connect offers a great system and full Wi-Fi connectivity is included with the bundled August Connect. It’s simple to install: it attaches to a standard deadbolt, allowing you to add HomeKit support to an existing door in about 10 minutes. An Auto-Unlock feature detects your arrival and unlocks the door automatically, and you can alternatively lock and unlock your door from anywhere using the company’s iPhone and Apple Watch apps.

Smart Lock Pro users can allow entry to family and friends, or access for home services without worrying about leaving a key behind or being home at a certain time (including the ability to select access for any amount of time, with a scheduled unlocking). And with its DoorSense technology, you’ll be able to see when the door is both locked and closed. In addition to Siri, the included Connect module means it’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

The product can also be combined with August’s Doorbell Cam (pictured below) so you can see and talk to visitors and let them in from the same app.

You can grab the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect for $30 off for a limited time now.