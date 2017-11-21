Apple removes Skype from Chinese app store after request from Ministry of Public Security

Apple has removed Skype from the App Store in China following a request from the Ministry of Public Security …

Apple confirmed the action to the NY Times.

“We have been notified by the Ministry of Public Security that a number of voice over internet protocol apps do not comply with local law. Therefore these apps have been removed from the app store in China,” an Apple spokeswoman said Tuesday in an emailed statement responding to questions about Skype’s disappearance from the app store.

For the moment, Skype does continue to operate in the country, but the paper says that it’s unclear how long this will remain the case. The government uses the so-called Great Firewall of China to block access to both websites and a number of messaging services, including Gmail, Facebook, Telegram, Twitter and – most recently – WhatsApp.

It’s believed that the government blocks apps that use end-to-end encryption, as well as services that don’t comply with government rules on identifying accounts by the full names of their users. The government is also hostile to foreign messaging apps in general.

Microsoft, which owns Skype, said that the app has been “temporarily removed” from Apple’s store and that the company was “working to reinstate the app as soon as possible.” The NY Times notes that Microsoft did not comment on Skype’s removal from other app stores.

Back in the summer, Apple announced that it was opening a new data center in China to comply with new laws that require foreign companies to store data within the country, partnering with local businesses to do so.

