As promised, iPhone X now on sale in 13 more countries

Apple announced earlier this month that the iPhone X would go on sale in 13 more countries as of today, and it is now available in these new markets.

The flagship new iPhone is now available in a total of 70 countries …

NordVPN

The countries added today are Albania, Bosnia, Cambodia, Kosovo, Macau, Macedonia, Malaysia, Montenegro, Serbia, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand and Turkey.

The South Korean launch didn’t get off to the best of starts, with authorities there raiding Apple’s offices a few days beforehand, seemingly as the latest element of a long-running investigation into Apple’s contracts with carriers in the country.

Production of the new device has been ramped up to meet demand, with shipping times now in the 1-2 week range.

The iPhone X has been well received by reviewers, including those of us here at 9to5Mac – even if there is the odd glitch. TIME named it the second-best gadget of 2017, Displaymate gave the screen its highest ever rating, and DxOMark rated the camera 97/100.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: