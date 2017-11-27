Google Docs apps updated for iPhone X, iOS 11 drag-and-drop for iPad

Google has updated its suite of productivity apps on iPhone and iPad to support the latest screen sizes and platform features. Docs, Sheets, and Slides have each been updated for iPhone X and iOS 11.

The latest updates will come as good news to users as Google catches their productivity suite up for new iPhones and iPad users running iOS 11. iPhone X support brings resolution optimization for the larger 5.8-inch display, while iOS 11 support brings drag-and-drop support in multitasking on iPads.

Release notes for each follow:

What’s New in Version 1.2017.46204

* iOS 11 and iPhone X support * In iOS 11, easily drag and drop content from other apps into Docs * Bug fixes and performance improvements

What’s New in Version 1.2017.46206

* iOS 11 and iPhone X support * In iOS 11, easily drag and drop content from other apps into Sheets * Bug fixes and performance improvements

What’s New in Version 1.2017.46204

* iOS 11 and iPhone X support * In iOS 11, easily drag and drop content from other apps into Slides * Bug fixes and performance improvements

Here’s how drag-and-drop looks from other apps to Google Docs:

Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides are available for free on the App Store. Google also recently released an update to its YouTube app to address a battery issue on iPhone X.

