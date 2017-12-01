Happy Hour Podcast 149 | Moving with HomeKit, Apple Heart Study, and getting to the root of Mac bugs
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss moving houses with HomeKit accessories, restarting a fitness routine with Apple Watch, Apple and Stanford’s new Apple Heart Study, the brand new Pixelmator Pro Mac app, macOS High Sierra’s terrible root vulnerability and quick fix, and the history of software bugs in recent and not-so-recent years.
Hosts:
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- Review: Hunter SimpleConnect ceiling fan is a 2-in-1 HomeKit essential for home automation
- 9to5Mac on Instagram
- Apple and Stanford begin Heart Study to detect irregular heart rhythms using Watch
- Fitbit launches $300 ‘Ionic’ Apple Watch competitor w/ 4+ day battery, sleep tracking, more
- EKG reader is first ever Apple Watch accessory to win FDA clearance as a medical device
- Pixelmator Pro now available for $60, an advanced single-window image editor for Mac
- Apple Support launches YouTube channel featuring how-to tutorial videos for iPhone and iPad
- Apple releases macOS High Sierra security fix for critical root vulnerability [U]
- macOS High Sierra security vulnerability discovered, here’s how to set root password for fix
- Apple VP Greg Joswiak talks iOS 8.0.1, Apple Pay, and more at Code/Mobile conference
- iOS version history
