Tim Cook ranked fifth on Recode 100 list for AR, Apple Watch & strong social stances

Year-end rankings are starting to come in as we head into 2018, and as you would expect, Apple has appeared on a few so far. Recode this evening shared its Recode 100 list, ranking the top 100 executives in tech, media, and business for 2017. Coming in at the fifth spot is none other than Tim Cook…

Beating out Cook is Jeff Bezos at the top and Susan Fowler, the woman responsible for exposing the inner-culture of Uber, in second. Megan Twohey, Jodi Kantor and Ronan Farrow all come in third for their work exposing Harvey Weinstein’s storied history of sexual assault. Mark Zuckerberg comes in fourth for “changing the way we get our news – and making a boatload of money while doing it.”

Rounding out the top five is Tim Cook, with Recode proclaiming that Cook is “officially underrated.”

2017 saw Apple return to sales growth, with Recode noting that Apple will likely hit around $238 billion in sales this year – an increase of $20 billion compared to 2016.

The blog points to the Apple Watch and augmented reality as areas where Tim Cook is working to take Apple in his own direction after Steve Jobs made history with the iPhone:

The Apple Watch, the first major new product launched under the Cook era, has quietly become a big hit. AirPods are amazing and exciting. Together, they form a wearable computer lineup that has many interesting applications, notably fitness and medicine. Cook and company are also setting Apple up to succeed in augmented reality — where real life and computer graphics are mixed— which many see as one of the next big technology waves.

In addition to his hardware and software success, Cook is also praised for his social efforts, pushing for legislation on equality, immigration, education, and climate change on social media and in a growing number of public appearances.

While it’s easy to slam Apple for some of the embarrassing gaffs it has had over recent weeks, Recode puts it best:

But beyond the occasional little problem — HomePod speaker delay, embarrassing software bugs, admitting the Mac Pro needed a rethink — Apple has had a pretty great year, even by Apple’s standards.

