Supply-chain report predicts 20% growth in Apple Watch Series 3 shipments in 2018

A key Apple Watch supplier recorded record revenues in November, up more than 20% year-on-year. The growth is attributed to System in a Package (SiP) components for the Apple Watch Series 3.

Industry sources said that Taiwanese supply-chain sources are expecting Series 3 orders to hit 23-35M units next year …

The report was posted by Digitimes.

The ASE group is responsible for packaging and testing radio frequency, Wi-Fi and MEMS chips for iPhone and Apple Watch devices, and is expected to score record quarterly revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017, the sources said. The sources said that Apple Watch 3 is increasingly popular in the consumer electronics market along with its incorporating physical exercise and personal health passport functions, with its overall shipments likely to hit a new high of 25 million units in 2018.

As always, supply-chain reports need to be treated with caution, as suppliers operate on the basis of limited information, knowing orders only as far ahead as Apple places them, and not necessarily having any awareness of orders placed with competing companies.

A Foxconn subsidiary, ShunSin Technology, was last month reported to be joining Apple’s SiP supply roster from next year, though the latest report suggested that it may be more likely to do so in 2019 as Apple seeks to diversify supply.

The Series 3 watch made TIME’s top ten gadgets of 2017 as Apple promotes it as a holiday gift item through four new ads. Apple also continues to add functionality to its Watches through Apple Pay Cash and GymKit.

