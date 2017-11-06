Foxconn joining roster of Apple Watch suppliers, may be looking for assembly orders

Foxconn will be supplying System in Package (SiP) for the Apple Watch from next year though its affiliate ShunSin Technology, according to a supply-chain report …

Digitimes also reports that Foxconn may be seeking Apple Watch assembly orders. Quanta Computer was original the sole assembler of the smartwatch, with Compal Electronics being appointed a secondary supplier this year, but reportedly for older-generation Watches only.

Apple generally likes to have two or more suppliers for most major components and assembly operations in order to reduce risk and boost its negotiation power.

Component suppliers are said to include Universal Scientific Industrial (USI), Career Technology, Kinsus Interconnect Technology and E&R Engineering.

