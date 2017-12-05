watchOS 4.2 for Apple Watch now available with Apple Pay Cash support

Apple has released watchOS 4.2 for Apple Watch. The latest software update is available for all Apple Watch models and includes support for Apple Pay Cash.

9to5Mac Happy Hour

After setting up Apple Pay Cash on iPhone with iOS 11.2, Apple Pay Cash becomes an option in watchOS 4.2 in the Messages app and Wallet app on Apple Watch. Apple Pay Cash also works with Siri.

In Messages, Apple Pay Cash is a new quick action below Scribble that you see when replying to an iMessage. This lets you send up to $3,000 to friends with Apple Pay Cash. In Wallet, Apple Pay Cash lets you pay in stores and in apps on Apple Watch using the service’s virtual debit card. Siri can be used to both send and request payments with contacts.

Apple Pay Cash is also available on iPhone and iPad through iOS 11.2 for customers in the United States with Apple Pay compatible iOS devices.

Prior to watchOS 4.2, Apple brought Apple Music streaming over Wi-Fi and cellular and iCloud Music Library to Apple Watch with watchOS 4.1.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: