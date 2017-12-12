Holding strong as the #1 app in the App Store, Coinbase makes it easier to signup from your iPhone

Last week, amid Bitcoin’s mad rush to $20,000, Coinbase rocketed to the top spot on the App Store free chart in the United States. As the cryptocurrency craziness continues, Coinbase today has been updated with a few notable enhancements…

The update brings the app to version 3.0.11 and includes improvements to the identity verification process for iPhone X users. Furthermore, Coinbase says it has simplified the signup process all around to make it as easy as possible for new users to join.

There are also some performance improvements and general bug fixes. Here’s the full change log:

Thanks for joining us on this journey! If you were impacted by recent app delays or downtime, we deeply apologize – you can read more about steps we’ve taken to improve performance at engineering.coinbase.com. Thanks for your support! With this release, we’ve made a few updates we think you’ll love: Improved identity verification (esp for iPhone X)

Simplified sign up experience

Optimized charts, buying and selling to make our app a bit more performant

Bug fixes Until next time!

Coinbase is holding strong at the top of the free charts in the App Store as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin and continue to grow. Notably, over the weekend, Apple let a fake version of MyEtherWallet make it to #3 in the App Store’s finance category.

Coinbase is available as a free download on the App Store.

