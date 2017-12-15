More exclusive Apple Music content coming from Noel Gallagher and Sam Smith

Apple announced today via its YouTube channel that it is bringing more original live music video content to Apple Music. Musician centered documentaries and concert films have become an Apple Music staple and Noel Gallagher is the latest artist to join the ever-growing list of featured artists. Joining others like Sam Smith, Harry Styles, and Clive Davis, former Oasis lead-guitarist and vocalist, Noel Gallagher, is playing both the oldies and his new stuff in a new concert film for Apple Music.

Noel Gallagher performs a spirited set at London’s York Hall. It’s a career-spanning triumph that includes classics from the Oasis songbook—“Champagne Supernova” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger”—as well as Who Built the Moon? highlights like “Holy Mountain,” a song Gallagher’s deemed one of the best he’s ever written. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xHHlNz6Px84

Along with this announcement, Apple also released a trailer for the Sam Smith concert film as well. We previously commented on the Sam Smith documentary, but this is a new one for him.

Sam Smith celebrates his second album’s release with an intimate, one-of-a-kind set in London—replete with a choir and cameo by Yebba. From singles new and old to a stately, piano-driven reimagining of his 2013 star turn on Disclosure’s “Latch”, it’s a glowing testament to the power of Smith’s voice and songwriting. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HkAU4TeK9jw

I personally really appreciate what Apple is doing with these concert films and documentaries and am looking forward to seeing what it will do with all the TV talent they’ve hired as well.