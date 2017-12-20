Best iOS/Mac app deals for the holidays: Duet Display, Mini Metro, LEGO, Star Wars, more

- Dec. 20th 2017 1:25 pm PT

Apps & Updates
View Comments

Well, it’s that time of year again and we are seeing huge deals across the App Stores. As per usual, just about all the best iOS and Mac apps/games have gone on sale for the holidays and this is the place to find them. We have curated only the best-of-the-best down below in each category and will be updating this post throughout the weekend. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

From 9to5Toys.com:

While you will find a few titles below that haven’t been updated for iOS 11 quite yet, we have only included them because they are absolute classics or are part of a larger series. For the most part, just about everything is ready for Apple’s latest OS.

You’ll also want to think about picking up a discounted iTunes gift card while you have the chance. Amazon is offering them at 15% off right now, which is essentially the only possible way to get even deeper deals on these apps.

Be sure to keep a close eye on our Games/Apps Guide for all the best deals over the holidays and head below for the year’s best deals on iOS/Mac titles:

iOS Apps:

iPad: Duet Display $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal/Watch: Deliveries: a package tracker: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Screens VNC: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Star Walk 2 – Night Sky Map: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castro 2$2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Green Kitchen: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: How to Cook Everything: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: How to Cook Everything Veg: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: WaterMinder: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Collect – Photo Journal, Diary: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Orderly – To-do Lists, Location Based Reminders: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Mindful Quotes Of The Day: FREE (Reg. $5)

iPhone: djay Pro for iPhone: $5 (Reg. $10)

iPad: djay Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

iPad: Cubasis 2: $25 (Reg. $50)

iOS Games:

iOS Universal: Oceanhorn: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal/TV: Transistor: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator GoatZ: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator Waste of Space: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator MMO Simulator: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator PAYDAY: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Alto’s Adventure: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Heroes of Loot: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Heroes of Loot 2: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: After the End: Forsaken Destiny: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Flower: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Drop Flip: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: INKS.: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blek: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Aces of the Luftwaffe: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Infinity Blade: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Infinity Blade II: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Infinity Blade III: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Steredenn: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Surgeon Simulator: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Thomas Was Alone: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: I am Bread: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hunters 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Conduct AR!$2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Streets of Rage Classic: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Burly Men at Sea: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mini Metro: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tengami: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Room Three: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Room Two: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY II: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III for iPad: $8 (Reg. $17)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV: THE AFTER YEARS: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY V: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VI: $7 (Reg. $15)

iPhone: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: THE WAR OF THE LIONS: $5 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: THE WAR OF THE LIONS (iPad): $6 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Secret of Mana: $4 (Reg. $8)

Mac Games:

Mac: LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: $10 (Reg. $30)

Mac: LEGO Star Wars Saga: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: LEGO Harry Potter Years 1-4: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: $3 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic: $3 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: $6 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast: $3 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy: $3 (Reg. $10)

Mac Apps:

Mac: Twitterrific 5 for Twitter: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Affinity Designer: $40 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Affinity Photo: $40 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Deliveries: a package tracker: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Unclutter: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Paste 2: $40 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Unibox: $2 (Reg. $14)

Mac: Byword: $6 (Reg. $11)

Mac: Focused: $6 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Chronicle – Bill Manager$1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: MyBrushes – Paint, Draw, Sketch: $1 (Reg. $20)

Guides

iOS

iOS

iOS is Apple's mobile operating system that runs on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Historically, Apple releases a new iOS version once a year, the current version is iOS 11.
macOS

macOS

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard