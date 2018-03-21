Apple announces new Watch bands with ‘vibrant colors for spring’

Just as it did last year on the first day of spring, Apple has announced a new collection of Apple Watch bands with ‘vibrant colors and unique designs.’

The new bands include Sport, Nylon and classic buckle designs as well as special Nike and Hermès models …

NordVPN

This season’s updates include Woven Nylon bands with a fresh stripe that alternates white with color for a crisp, clean look, exclusive Nike bands that color-match with the latest Nike running shoes and a striking new edge paint color for Apple Watch Hermès bands.

There are four new bands aimed at all Apple Watch models.

Sport Band in Denim Blue, Lemonade and Red Raspberry

Woven Nylon in Black Stripe, Blue Stripe, Gray Stripe and Pink Stripe

Sport Loop in Flash Light, Hot Pink, Marine Green and Tahoe Blue

Classic Buckle in Spring Yellow, Electric Blue and Soft Pink

The Nike Sport Loop will for the first time be sold without the watch, along with two new colors.

Nike Sport in Barely Rose/Pearl Pink, Black/White and Cargo Khaki/Black

Nike Sport Loop in Black/Pure Platinum, Bright Crimson/Black, Cargo Khaki, Midnight Fog and Pearl Pink

Finally, Hermès bands get four new contrasting styles.

38mm Double Tour in Indigo with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop

38mm Double Tour in Blanc with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop

42mm Single Tour Rallye in Indigo with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop

42mm Single Tour Rallye in Blanc with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop

Hermès bands were originally only available as part of a Watch purchase, but later went on sale separately, albeit at steep prices. The high price of the designs prompted a whole bunch of third-party copycat bands with prices starting at less than $20.

Apple says you’ll also be able to buy Apple Watches with some new bands in eleven countries.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) will include new 38mm and 42mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Loop models. Apple Watch Nike+ (GPS + Cellular) will include new 38mm and 42mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Fog Nike Sport Loop models. New Apple Watch models will be available to order on apple.com later this month in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, the UK and the US.

All will go on sale later this month, but don’t necessarily expect to see them all at your local Apple Store – the company says the new designs will be available at ‘select’ stores in a range of countries.

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, the UK and the US.

Pricing for the new bands starts at $49. Check out the gallery below for examples.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: