Apple releases macOS 10.13.4 beta 7 for developers

Apple has released macOS 10.13.4 beta 7 for registered developers to test on compatible Macs. We’ll dig in to the new version and detail changes below.

Beta 1

New Privacy explainer included in macOS

32-bit app warning starting now

New ‘Ink Cloud’ wallpaper on all Macs, previously iMac Pro only

Messages in the Cloud is opt-in on High Sierra, requires checking a box

Beta 2-3

iBooks Mac app renamed Books to match iOS (iBooks Author is a Mac App Store app so it likely won’t change until the beta cycle ends )

Beta 4-6

iBooks reverted back to Books

New in Beta 7

