Apple releases macOS 10.13.4 beta 7 for developers

- Mar. 26th 2018 2:16 pm PT

Apple has released macOS 10.13.4 beta 7 for registered developers to test on compatible Macs. We’ll dig in to the new version and detail changes below.

Beta 1

Beta 2-3

  • iBooks Mac app renamed Books to match iOS (iBooks Author is a Mac App Store app so it likely won’t change until the beta cycle ends )

Beta 4-6

  • iBooks reverted back to Books

New in Beta 7

