New spring 2018 Apple Watch bands and configurations now available

After its special education event today, Apple’s online store is back online with its new spring products, including the latest Apple Watch bands.

AirPods

First announced last week, Apple has new Watch bands in a variety or styles for spring, including Sport, Nylon, Classic Buckly, Hermés, and Nike.

Apple previously shared that these watch bands will initially be available in 11 countries. We’re seeing the new bands available now in the US online store.

New Apple Watch models will be available to order on apple.com later this month in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, the UK and the US.

Check out the new Apple Watch bands here, along with the variety of new Apple Watch and band configurations.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: