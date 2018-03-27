On-demand video of Apple’s educational event now available

Today’s event held at Lane Tech College in Chicago was a little different in that there was no live stream available, unlike most recent Apple events. Apple announced the video would be available after it concluded.

Today’s event is now available as a video on the Apple Events app on Apple TV or the unofficial Apple Events app for macOS. The video is not currently available on Apple’s website, we’ll update the post once an official video is available. If you want to watch the video in Safari, you can use this direct link for now.

The event was entirely focused on education, introducing a new 9.7-inch iPad with support for Apple Pencil, a new “Everyone Can Create curriculum” with the new Schoolwork app and ClassKit framework for developers and a significant update to the iWork suite.

