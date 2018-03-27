Twitterrific on iOS & macOS adds support for attaching video, new muting & muffling features

In the realm of Twitter clients for Mac, users are turning to third-party clients in light of Twitter for Mac’s shuttering. Today, Twitterrific for both macOS and iOS has been updated with some handy new features.

Twitterrific has a shared feature list on both platforms, adding support for muting, muffling and attaching videos to tweets.

In terms of muting and muffling, Twitterrific is now moving the feature over to Twitter’s system. This is great as not only will muting and muffling get synced between both the iOS and macOS clients, but it will also work on Twitter on the web and Twitter’s various first-party clients. Muffling or muting is designed to prevent notifications from the muted user.

Muffling goes above and beyond, however, as it can now be applied to a specific user, tweet or retweets by a specific person. This applies to quoted tweets as well.

Users can also now tweet videos with Twitterrific. Before, users were limited to just photos with the app. Videos will need to be less than 140 seconds, and can be recorded or picked from a user’s photo library.

Twitterrific for Mac recently got a major update, after being abandoned for several years. The app has been slowly catching up with its iOS counterpart.

Twitterific 5 for iOS is available for free on the App Store, with an optional in-app purchase to unlock additional features. The Mac client will run you $7.99 and is available on the Mac App Store.

Aside from muting, muffling, and video attachments, there are a ton of bug fixes to both applications. Feel free to read the changelog below:

iOS:

FEATURES • You can now attach videos to your tweets! – Tap the camera when composing a tweet to select a video from your library – Long-press the camera to attach media from other sources like iCloud Drive – Drag media from other apps into the compose window or copy/paste it – Post a video directly via Twitterrific’s sharing extension – Videos must be 140 seconds or shorter • Support for Twitter muting: – Users you have muted on Twitter synchronize with Twitterrific and their tweets are removed from your timelines – Muted users do not generate push notifications – Mute or unmute a user via their profile – All preexisting muted screen names in Muffles are auto upgraded to Twitter mutes • Powerful new muffling abilities that include: – Defining any muffle rule to apply only for a single user – Muffling mentions from a specific person or mentions of a specific person – Muffle tweets that quote someone specific – Avoid seeing retweets from a specific person about someone else – For full details, check out the knowledge base: – https://twitterrific.com/help/muffles IMPROVEMENTS • Improved responsiveness when attaching media to a tweet • Media picker now sorts so most recent photos or videos are at the bottom • Moved the Translate option from the share sheet to the Actions menu • Added a shortcut to mute the author of a tweet to the Actions menu • Added new rule suggestions to the Muffle submenu of the Actions menu BUG FIXES • Watch app no longer displays the username twice when replying to a tweet • Fixed an issue that caused timelines to display quoted tweets from blocked users • Fixed an issue that caused domain muffle rules to miss certain tweets

macOS:

FEATURES • You can now attach videos to your tweets! – Click the camera button when composing a tweet to attach a video file – Drag media into the compose window or copy/paste it – Videos must be 140 seconds or shorter • Support for Twitter muting: – Users you have muted on Twitter synchronize with Twitterrific and their tweets are removed from your timelines – Muted users do not generate push notifications – Mute or unmute a user from their profile – All preexisting muted screen names in Muffles are auto upgraded to Twitter mutes • Powerful new muffling abilities that include: – Defining any muffle rule to apply only for a single user – Muffling mentions from a specific person or mentions of a specific person – Muffle tweets that quote someone specific – Avoid seeing retweets from a specific person about someone else – For full details, check out the knowledge base: http://twitterrific.com/help/muffles IMPROVEMENTS • The reading position marker is now updated when closing a timeline • User search results & listings indicate if the user has been muted or blocked • Added a shortcut to mute the author of a tweet to the Action ⋯ menu • Added new rule suggestions to the Muffle submenu of the Action ⋯ menu BUG FIXES • Fixed an issue that caused timelines to display quoted tweets from blocked users • Fixed an issue causing the reading marker to appear on more than one tweet • Fixed an issue that caused domain muffle rules to miss certain tweets

