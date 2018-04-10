Unboxing and hands-on with the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 Plus [Video]

Yesterday morning, Apple officially announced the new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus – continuing the tradition it started last year with the mid-year color addition for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Now, YouTuber MKBHD has gotten his hands on the (RED) iPhone 8 Plus…

In the video, you can see the full iPhone 8 Plus unboxing process in all of the (RED) glory. Of course, you get the same box design, Lightning cable, headphones, and wall block as you do with any iPhone. There’s also a small piece of paper explaining the charitable aspect of (PRODUCT)RED.

In terms of design, this year’s red iPhone 8 Plus is noticeably different from last year’s iPhone 7 Plus. This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise as last year the device featured a brushed aluminum back and this year you get a glossy glass back to support wireless charging.

This year’s red iPhone 8 Plus is considerably brighter than last year’s, which is likely due to the different colorization process between the brushed aluminum and glass backs.

Of course, this year the front of the device is black – creating a pretty slick black and red combination. Last year, Apple interestingly chose to use a white face design with the PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 7, which many users criticized.

All in all, the iPhone 8 Plus looks pretty sweet – now if only they’d make an iPhone X in (RED). What do you think? Let us know down in the comments!

