9to5Mac Happy Hour 169: FCC leaks gold iPhone X as Apple doubles down on secrecy

This week Benjamin and Zac talk about recent Amazon Alexa features and HomePod sales, Apple’s leaked memo on stopping leaks, the FCC’s gold iPhone X leak, and the potential for third-party Apple Watch faces.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by FIBARO: We’ve teamed up with FIBARO to give away a HomeKit bundle to turn your house into a Siri-controlled smart home.

https://9to5mac.files.wordpress.com/2018/04/9to5mac-happy-hour-169.mp3

9to5Mac Happy Hour

Hosts:

Topics:

Feedback?

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!