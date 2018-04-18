9to5Mac Happy Hour 169: FCC leaks gold iPhone X as Apple doubles down on secrecy

This week Benjamin and Zac talk about recent Amazon Alexa features and HomePod sales, Apple’s leaked memo on stopping leaks, the FCC’s gold iPhone X leak, and the potential for third-party Apple Watch faces.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by FIBARO: We’ve teamed up with FIBARO to give away a HomeKit bundle to turn your house into a Siri-controlled smart home.
9to5Mac Happy Hour
Hosts:
Topics:
- Amazon’s Alexa gaining new ‘Follow-up Mode’, no longer requires trigger word after every request
- Amazon adds long awaited intercom feature to its Alexa-enabled devices
- Bloomberg: Apple lowers HomePod forecasts & orders as early sales prove lackluster
- Apple ramping up effort to stop leaks with legal action, according to leaked memo
- FCC appears to leak photos of gold iPhone X
- Regulatory filings indicate a flurry of new iPhone (SE?) models launching soon
- watchOS 4.3.1 suggests future support for third party watch faces [U]
Feedback?
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!