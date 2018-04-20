Apple offering battery replacement program for some 13-inch MacBook Pros

Apple has today begun rolling out a battery replacement program for the non Touch Bar 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The company says there is an issue with a small number of MacBook Pros manufactured between October 2016 and October 2017. Affected users can mail in their MacBook Pro, find an Apple Authorized Service Provider, or visit an Apple Retail Store.

To check if your MacBook Pro is affected, head over to this link and type in your serial number.

Apple notes that the program will not extend the standard warranty coverage of your device, and also notes that if you’ve already paid for a battery replacement to contact the company for a refund. The program will be available for 5 years since the original release of the 13-inch MacBook Pro (non Touch Bar).

