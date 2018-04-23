Report: iPhone X demand slows as iPhone 8 and 8 Plus mix climbs in March quarter

CIRP found iPhone 8 made up 23% of iPhone sales for 2018 Q1, with iPhone 8 Plus trailing at 21%. Apple’s $1,000+ iPhone X took just 16% of the share. Together that put the less expensive iPhone 8 models at 44%, almost three times that of iPhone X sales.

CIRP co-founder, Josh Lowitz commented on the change for Apple’s 2018 iPhone from the holiday quarter to the January-March quarter.

iPhone X saw its share fall to 16%, down from 20% in the December 2017 quarter. iPhone 8 and 8 Plus share improved relative to the December 2017 quarter, combining at 44% of sales, compared to 41% in the last quarter.

Because of the reduced iPhone X sales, CIRP expects a QoQ drop of the iPhone ASP, but it will still be a YoY increase.

Meanwhile, with the release of the RED iPhone 8/8 Plus this month, we could see iPhone X account for even less of the iPhone mix for Q2 2018 sales.

CIRP notes that the older 6s and 7 models still account for a good mix of iPhone sales. iPhone 7/7 Plus made up for just shy of 20% of iPhone sales, while the 6s/6s Plus took 13%. iPhone SE took 8% of the mix.

In the chart below, you can see the broader fragmentation with 2018 bringing more iPhone models to market than ever before.

