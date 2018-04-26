Four more HomeKit-compatible air conditioners now available from GE

We learned a few days ago about the launch of the first US HomeKit-compatible air conditioner, and GE says that there are now four other models with HomeKit support, making five in all …

The Verge says that although the product listings don’t yet reflect the fact, GE has confirmed support for the other models:

Pricing ranges from $229 to $329, putting them in the mid-range of the company’s product line-up.

Prices for the models differ depending on the size of the unit, whether they come with heating capabilities, a remote control, or other features. The prices for the units available from Home Depot are: AEC08LX at $229, AEC10AX at $289, and AEC12AX at $329. The AHP08LX is $269 and the AHP10LX is $329 and both are available from Lowe’s.

We recently reviewed a new Philips Hue table lamp, while Abode has promised a HomeKit security system in the summer.

