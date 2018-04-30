Swift Playgrounds updated with support for ‘What’s Next’ suggestions, speed improvements

Swift Playgrounds, Apple’s introductory programming application for iPad, has been updated today with a few notable features.

Today’s update brings the app to version 2.1 and adds support for a new What’s Next feature that suggests other playgrounds based on the progress of your current project.

In addition, this update also brings speedier downloads to those who have multiple Swift Playground users on their network.

Swift Playgrounds is a solid app if you’re looking to just start coding but aren’t sure where to start. It’ll walk you through the basics of how to think like a programmer before even introducing you to the coding process.

The app is available to download for free on the App Store for iPad. You’ll need a 64-bit iPad with iOS 10 or later to use the app.

