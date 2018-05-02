How to remove or switch your iPhone SIM card

You may need to remove or switch your iPhone’s SIM card for a variety or reasons. Whether you’re selling or trading your device, switching carriers, or need to swap it out while traveling, follow along for how to easily do this below and tips on keeping track of multiple SIM cards.

AirPods

If you purchased an unlocked, SIM free iPhone from Apple, you’ll find a SIM ejector tool in the small envelope as shown in the image below. If you don’t have one, you can use a small bent paper clip as shown below. Just make sure it fits in the SIM tray ejector hole easily.

Where to find a SIM ejector tool and how to organize multiple SIMs

If you find yourself frequently removing or switching SIMs or would just like to have some SIM tools, you can pick up a 10-pack on Amazon for as little as $1. If you need a good way to keep track of multiple SIM cards, this is a great storage kit that includes a SIM tool and adapters as well.

How to remove your iPhone SIM card

Grab a SIM ejector tool or small paper clip (bent as shown above) Push the tool into the hole next to the SIM tray (on the right side of your iPhone) Your SIM tray should pop out with a firm, but not forceful push

All models from the iPhone 4 and on have the same SIM tray location on the right hand side. The only models to have a SIM tray on top are the original iPhone, 3G, and 3GS.

Note that your SIM card and tray can only go back in one way. Look for the cut out in both and match them up. The printed side of your SIM will face up as you put it back into your iPhone.

If you’re having trouble ejecting your SIM tray, reach out to Apple Support or visit your closest Apple Store or AASP.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: