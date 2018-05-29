Major Philips Hue update brings 30 new scenes, shortcuts and reboots photo feature

We learned earlier this month that Philips was working on a major update to its Hue app for its smart home lighting system, and the new version has just hit the iOS App Store.

The 3.0 app update is the biggest update to the Hue app since the original release of the 2.0 version. We’ve tried to make it more intuitive and enjoyable for everyday use. Some changes you might hardly notice, while others are hard to miss …

The company says that it has listened to user feedback as well as consulting with everyone from lighting designers to user experience experts.

The result is a range of new features, improved usability for old ones and the return of an old favorite removed in version 2.

Improved daily use and navigation.

Quicker access to favorite scenes and colors.

Brightness control and light visualization inside rooms.

Introducing new color pickers for better overview, control and grouping of your lights in a room.

Bringing over 30 new picture scenes handpicked by our lighting designers.

New picture-to-light algorithm so you can create awesome scenes using your own pictures.

Additional shortcuts for most commonly used configuration settings.

Scenes based on your own photos was a feature I used a lot in version 1, and was disappointed to see disappear, so it’s great to see that back.

Philips says it is particularly appreciative of the customers who offered feedback on the app.

A heartfelt thank you to our users who have been using and loving Philips Hue over the past years. Especially, we like to thank those who have given us incredible useful and insightful feedback on the needs and wants of the app. Keep sharing your ideas and we’ll keep working on new functionalities, so you can enjoy the best lighting experience.

