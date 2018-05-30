Apple Events app updated on Apple TV ahead of June 4 WWDC keynote live stream

As expected, the Apple Events app has now been updated so Apple TV owners can easily tune into the WWDC keynote announcements. For tvOS devices, the fourth- and fifth-generation Apple TV, you need to download/update the Apple Events from the App Store. Users of older Apple TVs will notice the Apple Events channel shows up automatically.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

The Events app lets you catch up on the last few keynote presentations and shows the time of the WWDC keynote in your local timezone. For me, 10 AM Pacific Time converts to 6 PM British Summer Time, as shown below.

There are no new functional differences to be found in the Events tvOS app this year; it has merely been updated with a new visual theme to match the aesthetics of the WWDC artwork. This includes an updated home screen icon — a close-up of the 3D semi-translucent marble interface elements and Apple logo that we have seen elsewhere.

The WWDC app was updated yesterday with some new features and the updated 2018 session list, although as usual the majority of events are TBA. If you are a developer, you can download the WWDC app for Apple TV too. It features the keynote stream as well as live streams and catch-up video from developer sessions across the entire conference schedule.

Apple has already announced some new HomePod features and released iOS 11.4, so it seems like they are readying a packed show for next Monday. 9to5Mac will be there live covering all the announcements, so stay tuned.