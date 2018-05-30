Imgur allows iOS users to upload videos with sound, ahead of other platforms

iPhone owners are first to get access to a new Imgur feature: the ability to upload videos with sound.

We’re here to bring you some ribetting news. Starting today, your posts can shine in all their full sound glory with video upload for Imgur on iOS …

The company’s blog post describes it as a huge shift for the popular image-uploading site.

Imgur’s mission is to surface the world’s most entertaining content, and we’re excited to introduce short-form video to our platform. This is a monumental shift for our future, and it furthers our commitment to becoming the world’s greatest community powered entertainment destination.

Videos can be up to 30 seconds long, and you can choose whether or not to include sound. Imgur does note that sound is muted by default during playback.

All videos are muted by default; to hear glorious sound you’ll need to tap or click on the sound icon in the corner. We’re kermitted to ensuring that those who love browsing Imgur in blissful silence can continue to do so.

The iOS app also allows you to trim videos, include multiple videos in a single upload, and mix in images and GIFs.

Anyone can play the videos, but only the iOS app can upload them for now, with the feature ‘coming soon’ to other platforms. You can see (and hear) examples on the unmuted channel.

Imgur is a free download from the App Store.

