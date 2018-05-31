One rather hidden feature of Apple Watch is the Dock. The Dock lets you quickly access your most recently most used apps. Similar to iPhone’s App Switcher, but limited to 10 applications.

Follow along as we guide you through how to customize the Dock on Apple Watch.

Apple Watch: How to customize the Dock

On your iPhone, head into the Watch app > Dock. Under DOCK ORDERING, you have two options: Recents or Favorites. Recents will act like your iPhone’s App Switcher and show the most recent apps. Favorites will allow you to manually choose what goes in the Dock. If you choose Favorites, tap Edit on the top right and you’ll now be able to pick and choose what apps show up in your Dock. Simply pick the grabber on the right of each app and arrange them as you so please. Remember, you’re limited to 10 apps in the Dock. Tap Done once finished.

To invoke the Dock on your Apple Watch, simply tap the Side Button. The Dock is super helpful as it not only shows you the apps you want to see, but its also a list of apps that are allowed to run in the background, even if you close them. If you manually sort the list, the most recent app (if not one in your Dock) will be the very first card that appears at the top.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: