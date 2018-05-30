iPhone: See how much time you’re spending in apps

Whether you’d like to get an idea of how much time you’re spending in various apps or would like get a better idea of how your kids are using their iPhones, follow along for how to easily breakdown your screen time.

While Apple has previously shared that is continually working on how to make its devices better for users when it comes to aspects like ‘digital health’ and parental controls, there are some tools already available in iOS 11 to help guide iPhone use.

We may see some new updates to how Apple will approach all of this next week at WWDC, similar to how Google announced its new Digital Wellbeing platform.

See how much time you’re spending in apps on iPhone

Open Settings Swipe down and tap Battery Tap the clock icon to the right of Last 24 Hours and Last 7 Days

You’ll see the amount of time in hours and minutes that each app was used in the last 7 days or last 24 hours, just tap on the timeframe you’d like to see.

