iPhone X is arguably the most innovative iPhone Apple has ever created. With that, the company has made several changes in terms of interacting with the device, including turning off iPhone X.

Follow along as we guide you through how to turn off iPhone X.

How to turn off iPhone X

There are two ways to turn off iPhone X, via software or hardware.

Hardware method

Press either Volume Up or Volume Down for one second and then hold the Side Button for 5 seconds. The power off slider should appear. Simply swipe the slider, and iPhone will turn off.

Alternatively, if iPhone X is not responding via software, press the volume Up for 1 second, followed by Volume down for 1 second, and press and hold the Side Button until iPhone turns off and shows the Apple logo again.

Software method

Head to Settings > General. Swipe all the way down to the bottom and tap Shut Down. The power off slider should appear. Simply swipe the slider, and iPhone will turn off.

On previous generations of iPhones, you could simply press and hold the power button for a few seconds and it would show the software power off slider. However, without a Home button on iPhone X, Apple has re-mapped that gesture to Siri instead.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: