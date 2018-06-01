Apple Watch: How to arrange apps

Apple Watch apps can stack up quickly and due to watchOS’ unique UI, may feel less friendly to navigate than iOS, especially for new users. Follow along for how to arrange your Apple Watch apps for easier access.

Even though using Siri to launch Apple Watch apps can be a useful habit to form, there are still times when it’s easiest or best to tap to open them. There are two ways to arrange Apple Watch apps, let’s start with organizing them via iPhone.

How to arrange apps on Apple Watch

Option 1

Open the Apple Watch app on iPhone Tap on App Layout Press and hold for a second on an app you’d like to move before dragging it to a new location Lather, wince, repeat 😄 Close out the Apple Watch app or tap My Watch in the top left corner to go back to Apple Watch settings

Option 2

Press the Digital Crown on your Apple Watch to view your Home screen Press and hold on an app that you’d like to move After they start to wiggle, drag the app to the new location Press the Digital Crown when finished

While it can be handy to arrange apps directly on Apple Watch when on the fly, it’s much easier to do so on iPhone.

