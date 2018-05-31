Apple Watch: How to clear all notifications

While Apple Watch provides a lot of convenience in a variety of ways, but all the notifications can pile up on the wearable quickly. Follow along for how to clear all notifications with a couple taps.

You may already know that you can clear notifications by swiping over one from right to left. But there are times where you may want to just clear all of them at once.

How to clear all notifications on Apple Watch

Swipe down from the top of your Apple Watch Do a firm press (Force Touch) on one of your notifications Tap Clear All

You’ll notice the red notifications indicator at the top of your Watch face will be gone now.

