Apple unveils new first-party ARKit Measure app that can auto-detect dimensions of objects

Apple kicked off its WWDC keynote starting with iOS 12 and Augmented Reality. Along with further ARKit developments, like USDZ file format, and upcoming native USDZ support in Adobe Creative Cloud, and ARKit 2, it unveiled Measure. Measure is a first-party ARKit-enabled Measuring app shipping with iOS 12 that can auto-detect dimensions of objects in 3D space and provide automatic measurements.

Apple’s SVP of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi, demonstrated Measure on stage in San Jose this morning. The demonstration consisted of Federighi measuring a suitcase by establishing points with a simple tap on the display. Once a line of measurement was obtained from the points on screen, Measure automatically detected the dimensions, and displayed them. Measure is also capable of displaying dimensions for objects in 3D space.

There are already lots of ARKit-enabled measuring apps on the App Store, in fact, it’s probably one of the most popular ARKit genres. Measure, being a built-in first party app, will no doubt take a large swath of the user interest away from third-party experiences.

We’ll have a hands-on with Measure later today to showcase how it works. What are your thoughts on it?