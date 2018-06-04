How to watch Apple’s WWDC 2018 keynote on June 4th

Today’s the exciting day when Apple will lay new groundwork for software developers within the Apple ecosystem. The WWDC 2018 keynote starts promptly at 10 AM PDT. While we’re not expecting any new hardware announcements, Apple is expected to focus on iOS 12, macOS 10.14, tvOS 12, and watchOS 5.

To watch Apple’s 2018 Worldwide Developers Conference on your iPhone, iPad or Mac, head on over to Apple’s official WWDC 2018 event livestream page. You can even add an event to your calendar to make sure you don’t miss it.

If you run into any issues watching the livestream, Apple has a few minimum requirements your system must meet:

This stream is best experienced on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later; a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later; or a PC using Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge. Streaming to Apple TV via AirPlay requires an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

For Apple TV users, the Apple Events app was recently updated and will be able to livestream the keynote as it’s happening. You can download the free app from the Apple TV App Store.

Alternatively, you can stream the keynote and other developer sessions through the unofficial WWDC app. The latest update of the app includes improved support for streaming to Chromecast devices.

The WWDC 2018 keynote starts at 10 AM PDT, and we’ve also listed a few common time zones below, for your convenience:

1 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

6 PM British Summer Time (BST)

7 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST)

8 PM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST)

While waiting for the event to start, read through everything we’re expecting at this year’s WWDC. Follow along on 9to5Mac.com for all the latest updates, and our social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram for on-the-ground coverage.

