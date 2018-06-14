iWork for iOS and Mac gain built-in audio recording, Smart Annotation improvements, more

Apple has updated its iWork suite on the Mac and iOS with changes for Pages, Keynote, Numbers on both platforms. iWork for iOS in particular gains the ability to record, edit, and play audio directly in Pages, Keynote, and Numbers documents. Check out the change log for each app below:

9to5Mac Happy Hour

• Easily record, edit, and play audio directly on a page. • Smart annotation marks now stretch and wrap to follow your text as you edit. • Quickly switch between drawing and smart annotation modes on iPad. • A new option in Settings > Pages lets you use Apple Pencil to select and scroll • Track text changes in shapes and text boxes. • Add colors and images to backgrounds in page layout documents. • Give charts a new look with rounded corners on columns and bars. • Add mathematical equations to page layout documents using LaTeX or MathML notation. • Enhance your documents with a variety of new editable shapes. • Add gradient and image fills to shapes and text boxes. • Easily browse templates by category. • Save a different auto scroll speed per document when using presenter mode. • Improved support for Arabic and Hebrew.

• Edit existing or create new master slides. • Easily record, edit, and play audio directly on a slide. • A new option in Settings > Keynote lets you use Apple Pencil to select and scroll. • Export a presentation as a movie or images. • Give charts a new look with rounded corners on columns and bars. • Add mathematical equations using LaTeX or MathML notation. • Enhance your documents with a variety of new editable shapes. • Add gradient and image fills to shapes and text boxes. • Improved support for Arabic and Hebrew.

• Easily record, edit, and play audio directly in a spreadsheet. • A new option in Settings > Numbers lets you use Apple Pencil to select and scroll • Give charts a new look with rounded corners on columns and bars. • Add mathematical equations using LaTeX or MathML notation. • Enhance your documents with a variety of new editable shapes. • Add gradient and image fills to shapes and text boxes. • Easily browse templates by category.

• Track text changes in shapes and text boxes. • Add colors and images to backgrounds in page layout documents. • Give charts a new look with rounded corners on columns and bars. • Add mathematical equations to page layout documents using LaTeX or MathML notation. • Enhance your documents with a variety of new editable shapes. • Improved support for Arabic and Hebrew.

• Add mathematical equations using LaTeX or MathML notation. • Give charts a new look with rounded corners on columns and bars. • Enhance your documents with a variety of new editable shapes. • Improved compatibility with Microsoft PowerPoint. • Improved support for Arabic and Hebrew.

• Give charts a new look with rounded corners on columns and bars. • Add mathematical equations using LaTeX or MathML notation. • Enhance your documents with a variety of new editable shapes. • Improved compatibility with Microsoft Excel. • Improved CSV and text import.

Each update is available for free on the App Store for iPhone and iPad and Mac App Store.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: