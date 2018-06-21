9to5Mac Happy Hour 178: iOS 12 beta 2 changes, Walkie-Talkie for Apple Watch, Oprah and Apple’s TV plans

This week Benjamin and Zac iOS 12 beta 2, MP3 chapter support in Apple’s Podcasts app, AirPlay 2 potential for AirPort Express; watchOS 5 beta 2, Apple’s new Walkie-Talkie app, aggressive watch face indicators, and the death of Time Travel; macOS Mojave beta 2 and dark mode Maps; tvOS 12 beta 2 and Dolby Atmos sound; and Apple’s new TV deal with Oprah.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: Go to LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR and get a $50 credit toward your first job post!

https://9to5mac.files.wordpress.com/2018/06/9to5mac-happy-hour-06-21-2018.mp3

9to5Mac Happy Hour

Hosts:

Topics:

Feedback?

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!h