Latest Apple Pay promo offers 15% off in the Adidas app

Apple continues to offer weekly deals for iOS-based shopping when using Apple Pay as your payment method. Apple just sent out a new promotion that will be great if you need some new workout clothes or running shoes. If you pay with Apple Pay, you can get 15% off anything in the Adidas app.

Apple Pay has quickly become my favorite way to pay for anything. It’s fast, frictionless, and secure. If you’ve never used it, we’ve got a great walkthrough to help you set it up. The first thing you’ll need to do is check to see if your bank supports it. If your bank doesn’t support it, it’s time for a new bank.

Once you get it setup, check out the Adidas app. This promotion ends on June 28th, so don’t miss out on saving 15%.

* Offer valid when you use Apple Pay in the adidas app through June 28. Some exclusions apply. Offer subject to change. Offer from adidas only.

