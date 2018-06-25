Apple releases fourth iOS 11.4.1, tvOS 11.4.1, and macOS 10.13.6, third watchOS 4.3.2 beta to developers [U]

UPDATE: Apple has also released public beta versions of iOS 11.4.1, tvOS 11.4.1 and macOS 10.13.6.

While not a major update in any way, Apple is today releasing the fourth developer builds for iOS 11.4.1, tvOS 11.4.1 and macOS 10.13.6. Apple is also releasing the third watchOS 4.3.2 beta to developers. Being a bug fix update to the earlier release, we aren’t expecting any new user facing features.

If you’re looking for some major changes, take a look at iOS 12, tvOS 12, watchOS 12, and macOS 10.14 Mojave.

For more information on those releases, check out our coverage:

