Apple releases fifth iOS 11.4.1 and macOS 10.13.6 beta to developers

- Jul. 2nd 2018 10:07 am PT

View Comments

While not a major update in any way, Apple is today releasing the fifth developer builds for iOS 11.4.1 and macOS 10.13.6. Theses updates are also available for public beta testers. Being a bug fix update to the earlier release, we aren’t expecting any new user facing features.

If you’re looking for some major changes, take a look at iOS 12, tvOS 12, watchOS 12, and macOS 10.14 Mojave.

For more information on those releases, check out our coverage:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

iOS 11.4.1

iOS 11.4.1
macOS 10.13.6

macOS 10.13.6

About the Author

Peter Cao's favorite gear

Bang & Olufsen H9i

Bang & Olufsen H9i

Audiophile grade Bluetooth headphones that support USB-C and active noise cancelation.
MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

First generation 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.