Apple releases fifth iOS 11.4.1 and macOS 10.13.6 beta to developers

While not a major update in any way, Apple is today releasing the fifth developer builds for iOS 11.4.1 and macOS 10.13.6. Theses updates are also available for public beta testers. Being a bug fix update to the earlier release, we aren’t expecting any new user facing features.
If you’re looking for some major changes, take a look at iOS 12, tvOS 12, watchOS 12, and macOS 10.14 Mojave.
For more information on those releases, check out our coverage:
