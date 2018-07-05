Tinder app now lets you include 2-second GIFs; testing ‘places’ feature

If you’re a Tinder user and want to show off your moves to potential matches, the company is now rolling our GIF support in the US and elsewhere …

The feature, which allows you to upload a video and then edit it down to a looping two-second GIF, was previously tested in Canada and Sweden.

That’s right, you get two seconds of looping video to show more personality, which is the best way to get more right swipes. You can be flirty, you can be fun, but no matter what, be you. And be quick about it, because everyone who’s anyone will be showing off their moves. (Let’s face it; still photography is so last November.)

Tinder has some suggestions on how you might use the feature.

If you love roller skating let’s see you killing it in the rink—forward and back, forward and back. Pro tip: increase your video speed and you just went from slow skate to roller disco. (Right on.) If you love shooting hoops let’s see you slam-dunk it over and over again. Pro tip: start your Loop mid-air and your feet will never touch the ground. (You da real MVP.) And if you love cliff jumping let’s see you making that splash—one foot in, one foot out—like you can walk on water. (Talk about swipe right material.)

The Verge notes that it is now available in 26 countries.

Japan, United Kingdom, United States, France, Korea, Canada, Australia, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Russia, Sweden, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Ireland, Kuwait, New Zealand, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and United Arab Emirates.

The site reports that Tinder is also testing a Places feature, which shows you potential matches who’ve visited the same places as you.

Tinder is a free download from the App Store, with optional in-app purchases.

