9to5Mac Happy Hour 181: Siri’s new boss, 11-inch iPad Pro, bezel-free Apple Watch rumors

Benjamin and Zac talk 3D Touch, AirPlay and Apple TV, iTunes 12.8 and Sonos gaining AirPlay 2, John Giannandrea’s new Chief of ML and AI job, Siri changing bosses again, using Shortcuts on iOS 12, and Ming-Chi Kuo’s big report on new Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches — which was recorded hours before Apple released new MacBook Pros.
- Apple releases macOS High Sierra 10.13.6, iTunes gains AirPlay 2
- Sonos speakers now work with AirPlay 2, control Apple Music with Siri
- Apple groups Siri and Machine Learning teams, ex-Google hire Giannandrea named Chief of ML and AI
- Apple’s new Greater China and People VPs join Leadership ranks, Federighi takes over Siri
- Kuo: Apple planning 11″ iPad Pro, Mac mini update, 1.57″ & 1.78″ Apple Watch, AirPower for fall
- Gallery: Visualizing an 11-inch iPad Pro and bezel-free Apple Watch Series 4
- Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar updated with max 32 GB RAM, ‘improved’ third-generation keyboard, True Tone, and new Intel chips
