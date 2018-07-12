9to5Mac Happy Hour 181: Siri’s new boss, 11-inch iPad Pro, bezel-free Apple Watch rumors

Benjamin and Zac talk 3D Touch, AirPlay and Apple TV, iTunes 12.8 and Sonos gaining AirPlay 2, John Giannandrea’s new Chief of ML and AI job, Siri changing bosses again, using Shortcuts on iOS 12, and Ming-Chi Kuo’s big report on new Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches — which was recorded hours before Apple released new MacBook Pros.

