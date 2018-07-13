London aerial photographer says new MacBook Pro lets him finish the edit before the helicopter lands

London-based aerial photographer Jason Hawkes was given early access to a maxed-out 2018 MacBook Pro, and was impressed …

Hawkes, who spends his time leaning out of helicopters shooting both stills and video footage, tweeted how much he liked using the new machine.

Having an amazing time today editing on the new 2018 #MacBookPro. Faster than my current desktop mac, it has 4TB of SSD storage. I can shoot and finish my edit even before Ive landed in the #helicopter! Just incredible.

The accompanying photo shows a shot of Tower Bridge edited in Lightroom.

The top-spec machine has a 6-core Intel i9 processor running at 2.9GHz (with 4.8GHz Turbo mode), 32GB RAM and 4TB of 3.2GB/s PCIe SSD storage.

Of course, following his example won’t be cheap: that maxed-out machine will cost you $6,699.

You can check out samples of Hawkes’ work here.

