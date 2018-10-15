Apple Watch used for major clinical study of knee and joint replacement patients

Apple Watch is thriving as an approachable health tracking solution, especially for heart-related issues thanks to heart rate alerts and the upcoming ECG feature. Now the Apple Watch has a new app for helping patients track their journey before and after undergoing knee or hip replacement, and there’s a major clinical study behind it.

MyMobility from musculoskeletal healthcare firm Zimmer Biomet “uses Apple Watch to facilitate a new level of connection between patients and their surgical care teams, which can immediately impact the journey patients experience when they undergo these procedures,” the company announced today.

Zimmer Biomet is using the new Apple Watch app as the center of its MyMobility Clinical Study to learn more about patient knee and hip replacement costs and outcomes:

During this research study, patients will use Zimmer Biomet mymobility with Apple Watch as they progress through their hip or knee replacement journey. Researchers will combine patient-reported feedback with continuous health and activity data from Apple Watch to provide new insights into the power of the Zimmer Biomet mymobility app to impact the standard of care for these common surgeries.

Apple COO Jeff Williams commented on Apple Watch powering the new app:

“We believe one of the best ways to empower consumers is by giving them the ability to use their health and activity information to improve their own care. We are proud to enable knee and hip replacement patients to use their own data and share it with their doctors seamlessly, so that they can participate in their care and recovery in a way not previously possible through traditional in-person visits. This solution will connect consumers with their doctors continuously, before and after surgery.”

Zimmer Biomet is launching the new app today and says the study could enroll as many as 10,000 patient participants across the U.S. Find out more at www.zbmymobility.com.

