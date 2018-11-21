Reddit Apple Watch app Nano gets new coat of paint, complications, more in latest update

While many companies have abandoned their Apple Watch apps, with several major app makers pulling their Apple Watch apps. With that said, popular Reddit app for Apple Watch is getting a major update today with a brand new UI, complications, and more.

Today’s update brings the app to version 1.2. In adition to a brand new UI and complications, the app also gained support for r/Random, composing posts, an all new subscriptions page with sections for favorites, multireddits, and subscriptions, all from your wrist.

Nano is a great example of making an incredible app for Apple Watch that is both easy to use and functional. The app even works over LTE when iPhone isn’t around.

Major app makers such as Slack and Instagram have all removed their Watch apps after offering apps that were seemingly ignored and abandoned.

Nano for Reddit is available on the App Store as a free download. We went hands on with the original app, check it out here.

This is the biggest update to Nano for Reddit yet! Added:

Entirely new UI

Profile pages

Subscriptions page with sections for favorites, multireddits, subscriptions, etc.

Compose Posts

Wiki support

r/Random support

Complications for Utilitarian Small, Utilitarian Small Flat, Circular Small, and many more

Browse profile posts

Browse profile comments

Troubleshooting support options Fixed: Subreddits not syncing on the ​first load.

Text not reaching the edges on newer Apple Watches. Changed: Default subreddits have been moved to the watch settings

I’ve had to remove Turkish and Danish translations (for now).

