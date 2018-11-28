Selectively transfer iPhone photos and data w/ DearMob iPhone Manager free for a limited time

9to5 readers can download the latest version of DearMob iPhone Manager for free (normally $59.95) for Cyber Monday week, thanks to our sponsor DearMob.

DearMob iPhone Manager is an all-in-one iPhone content manager for Mac that not only acts as an alternative to iTunes, but also offers a number of features for managing content on your iPhone that Apple doesn’t provide.

The DearMob iPhone Manager app gives you everything you need to transfer and backup content to and from your iPhones or iPads. Most importantly it gives you control to selectively backup or transfer only the content you need. That includes selectively managing content such as contacts, sms history, photos/videos and calendar, as well as backups or data recovery along with many other cool functions for backups and transfers.

Photo Transfer and Backup

For photo management, the process is super simple but also gives you advanced controls and features. DearMob lets you selectively transfer individual pictures, albums or dated groups, compared to Apple’s all or nothing approach. The app has an automatic conversion feature that makes it easy to convert all uploaded files into the best file format for your iPhone or iPad. iPhone Manager keeps all metadata within the file when transferred including live photos, geotags and any other data so you end up with a full backup without losing anything. Saved albums from apps other than Apple’s Photos app are also covered including for images from places like Whatsapp or Snapchat. In terms of speed, it’s worth noting DearMob can process approx. 1,000 4K photos in about 2 minutes.

The automatic conversion of videos and music to iPhone-compatible formats includes MP4, MP3, or AAC formats, HEIC photos to JPEG, iBooks in EPUB to the more widely compatible formats like PDF, DOC, TXT. You can also easily transfer/convert 8K videos to make them compatible with your iPhone and iPad.

Backup & Restore

Another key component of DearMob iPhone Manager is the backup/restore features for iOS data. You can easily restore backups or individual files/data from specific apps, fo instance. Also included is the ability to easily create an encrypted backup of your iPhone data to your Mac. You can choose to back up your entire device, but also selectively back up data from specific apps, SMS, as well as most Apple apps including podcasts, notes, iMovie and more. DearMob includes a tool for mass merging and editing of iPhone contacts, too, as well as built-in features for transferring iTunes movies, music and books from Mac to iPhone without limitations.

Encryption for increased protection

The data encryption featured in DearMob iPhone Manager gives you the ability to password protect photos, videos, and contacts on your device along with automatically encrypting whichever files you choose to remove from your device and store on your Mac. In terms of the encryption specs, the app uses 256-bit AES, 1024-bit RSA, PBKDF2, and Argon2 encryption to provide military-grade encryption capabilities for all iPhone users.