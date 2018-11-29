tvOS 12.1.1 beta 4 now available

Roughly a week since the third beta, Apple is now pushing out its fourth beta for tvOS 12.1.1.

This release will likely fix bugs and issues with the initial X.1 releases of all these operating systems.

Apple recently released which iOS 12.1 brought support for new emojis and Group FaceTime. While not being updated today watchOS 5.1.2 includes more complications for the Infograph and Infograph Modular faces, including Messages, Mail, Home, and more. We’re also expecting the EKG app in this release.

iOS 12.1.1, which is also in beta, has a refined the FaceTime app with an improved camera switching UI, and brings back the ability to take Live Photos as well as updated the Apple Watch app icon to look more like Apple Watch Series 4.

