Outcast brings easy-to-use podcast chapters to the Apple Watch

Outcast for Apple Watch was one of the first podcast players to offer a good experience on watchOS, and now Outcast is showing off how podcast chapters can work on the Apple Watch. Apple brought its own Podcasts app to the Apple Watch in watchOS 5, but it doesn’t support skipping between chapters.

9to5Mac Happy Hour

Chapter support comes to Outcast version 3.1:

Chapters! These days, many podcasts now include chapter markers to indicate where various segments begin, as well as including rich content (images and links) for the content in a given chapter. In this update to Outcast, you can view the list of chapters for downloaded episodes directly on your Apple Watch! When playing an episode, tap through to the episode details, and if it support chapters you will see the list of chapters. Tapping a chapter shows more information. Additionally, you can begin playback directly from the beginning of a chapter by tapping its play button. Also in this update: * Added Swedish translation * Improvements to how playback progress is tracked * Fixes an issue with saving passwords on subscription podcasts * Fixes an issue with detecting some password-protected podcasts * Performance improvements for iPhone app

The new feature works as advertised with chapters displayed prominently when included on a podcast episode. You can see chapter start and end times at a glance, or tap to view the full chapter duration and play that specific segment.

If you like playing podcasts from Apple Watch without the iPhone and find chapters useful, Outcast 3.1 for Apple Watch is worth checking out.

Outcast definitely shows how well chapter support can be done on Apple Watch, even if Apple’s Podcasts app lacks the feature for now. Outcast is available for 99¢ on the App Store.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: